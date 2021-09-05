Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Goa extends COVID curfew till September 13. What's allowed, what's not

Goa extends COVID curfew till September 13. What's allowed, what's not

In a notification, the Goa administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Panaji Published on: September 05, 2021 22:58 IST
Goa extends COVID curfew till September 13
Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI

Goa extends COVID curfew till September 13

The Goa government has extended the ongoing Covid-induced curfew till September 13, officials said on Sunday. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

In a notification, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13.

"As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said.

The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, What's not

  • Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.
  • River cruises are also not allowed.
  • Spas and massage parlours will also continue to remain closed. 
  • Cinema halls are allowed to functions with 50% capacity. 
  • Schools are closed for students. However, school examinations and holding competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of the government. 
  • Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.
  • Bars and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm. 
  • Indoor gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity. 
  • Sports complexes (indoor or outdoors) will stay open without spectators.

Meanwhile, Goa recorded 72 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday while 89 patients recovered, according to the health department. 

ALSO READ: COVID: Haryana lockdown extended for 14 days, online classes in residential universities till Oct 15

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions extended till September 15. Details here

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News