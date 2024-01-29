Babulal Marandi attacks Hemant Soren, says 'Jharkhand CM absconding due to fear of ED'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi

BJP Jharkhand president Babulal Marandi said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren escaped fearing action from the Enforcement Directorate on Monday. Meanwhile, an ED team is actively searching for Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, in Delhi as he went missing on Monday. The situation raises eyebrows as the CM of a state seems to be missing due to the fear of ED.

Taking to X he wrote, "According to media sources, late at night Hemant ji, wearing slippers and covering his face with a sheet, ran away from the residence on foot like a thief. Ajay Singh, the security personnel of Special Branch who went with him to Delhi, is also missing."

He further said, "The mobile phones of both of them have also been switched off, since then ED and Delhi Police are searching for them. There cannot be any other example of such gross negligence with the security of the Chief Minister."

"What could be more worrying and shameful than this that the Chief Minister of a state holding a constitutional post breaks the protocol and absconds like a thief-dacoit, leaving the state to the mercy of God. Who is the leader of the state in case of Chief Minister absconding? This constitutional question is important. Your Excellency

governor. Please take cognizance of this and take appropriate steps to maintain the rule of law in the state," he said.

ED team visits Soren's Delhi residence

Earlier, an Enforcement Directorate team visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The sources indicated that the visit could be linked to his fresh deposition in an alleged land fraud case in which the ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20 and had issued a fresh summons to him for this week.

Officials of the federal probe agency accompanied by Delhi Police personnel reached the 5/1 Shanti Niketan building in South Delhi around 9 am, while several press photographers, reporters and camera teams stood outside.

Soren was questioned by the ED in November last year in another money-laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state.

ALSO READ | Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren 'missing' as probe intensifies, set to face ED in Ranchi on Jan 31

ALSO READ | ED fails to trace Hemant Soren at Delhi residence, finds 'important documents' related to land scam