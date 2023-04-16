Govt to prepare SOPs for media as assailants posing as journalists killed Atiq and his brother Ashraf

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PIXABAY Gangster-turned-political Atique Ahmed and his brother.

SOPs for media: The Centre has decided to prepare standard operating procedures for the safety and security of journalists in the wake of three assailants posing as media persons killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will prepare standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists, news agency PTI's sources said on Sunday.

Why this step?

The step is being taken after three assailants posing as journalists killed Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj Saturday night while they were speaking to reporters, they said.

"The shooters were posing as journalists. As Atiq reached for a check-up, they were surrounded by other journalists and got close to Atiq and his brother. One was having a camera and was posing as a cameraman. Another was roaming around with a mike on which were inscribed the words NCR News. The third was assisting both," a police source said.

"As Atiq reached the hospital, reporters started questioning them after 2 lines, one guy fired on his head from very close and Atiq fell down. Another two guys also threw the camera and mike and started firing," ANI sources source added.

The two brothers were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college here for a checkup.

