'Paap-punya ka hisaab...': UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh's tweet after Atiq Ahmed shot dead

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while being taken for the medical.

Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj when they were being taken for medical examination on Saturday evening. Three attackers, who came disguised as TV journalists, were arrested from the spot.

Soon after the incident, UP Jal Shakti Minister Swantantra Dev Singh tweeted,"Paap-punya ka hisab isi janm mein hota hai ...(Sin and virtue are accounted for in this birth)." Singh, however, didn't elaborate over his statement.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav raised questions over law and order in the state in the wake of Atiq Ahmed's killing.

Launching a veiled attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government, Akhilesh Yadav said that "crime has reached its peak in the state." "Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere," he tweeted.

