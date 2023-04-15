Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (Left), brother Ashraf Ahmed (Right)

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed along with his brother Ashraf was shot dead by unknown assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday night. They were being taken for a medical checkup when the incident took place.

Both of them had been brought to Pryagraj for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case. Ahmad's son and an accomplice were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Atiq Ahmed was convicted earlier

Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court on March 28, and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal. This is Ahmed's first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against him.

An MP-MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others have been acquitted in the case.

Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla held Ahmad, Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said. The three were pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), Agrahari said. The maximum sentence under the section is death sentenc

Latest India News