Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot from point blank range, attack caught on camera

Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot from point blank range while they were taken for medical test at Prayagraj Medical College. The attack took place when Atiq and Ashraf were interacting with the media and the whole sequence was captured live on cameras of television news channels.

At least two persons were seen firing from close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground near a medical college in Prayagraj on Saturday night. Around 15 round were fired at the spot. At least three attackers have reportedly been nabbed. However, the police are yet to confirm this. According to reports, the accused have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. This comes days after Atiq's son Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi. He was killed along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmed convicted

Mafia don-turned-politician, Atiq Ahmed was convicted by an MP-MLA court on March 28, and sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in the abduction case of now-deceased Umesh Pal. This is Ahmed's first conviction even though more than 100 cases were registered against him.

An MP-MLA court held gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and two others guilty in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. Ahmad's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others have been acquitted in the case.

Special MP-MLA court judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla held Ahmad, Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said. The three were pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code section 364-A (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), Agrahari said. The maximum sentence under the section is death sentence.

