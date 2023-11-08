Wednesday, November 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam Police arrests Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for derogatory remarks against priests, seers

Assam Police arrests Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for derogatory remarks against priests, seers

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed. The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Guwahati Updated on: November 08, 2023 10:08 IST
Assam Police arrests Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah, Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah,Aftabuddin Molla
Image Source : AFTABUDDIN MOLLAH (X) Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah

Guwahati: Assam Police today (November 8) arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Speaking to the media, a senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4 (Saturday).

Further details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ:​ Assam government approves reservation of seats in medical colleges for Bhutanese nationals

ALSO READ: Assam: 181 DNLA cadres lay down arms in presence of CM Sarma, return to mainstream

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News