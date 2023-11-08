Assam Police arrests Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah for derogatory remarks against priests, seers

Follow us on Image Source : AFTABUDDIN MOLLAH (X) Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah

Guwahati: Assam Police today (November 8) arrested a Congress MLA for allegedly making derogatory remarks about priests, Namgharias (residents of Namghariya village in the Dhemaji district) and seers.

Speaking to the media, a senior officer of Assam Police said, "The arrested Congress leader has been identified as Aftabuddin Mollah, a sitting MLA from Jaleswar Assembly constituency (Assam)."

A case was registered at Dispur police station under the relevant IPC sections on a complaint, police informed.The Congress MLA is alleged to have delivered an inflammatory speech targeting priests, Namgharias, and seers at a public meeting in Goalpara district on November 4 (Saturday).

Further details are awaited in this regard.

