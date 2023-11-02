Assam government approves reservation of seats in medical colleges for Bhutanese nationals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Students from Orong Central School in Samdrup Jongkhar district of Bhutan

The Assam Cabinet today (November 2) approved the reservation of seats for Bhutanese nationals in medical colleges of the state.

"Bharat and Bhutan share a unique relationship which has strengthened with the passage of time. For centuries, knowledge and education have been central to this special bond. Tomorrow, we in Assam, eagerly look forward to welcome His Majesty, the King of Bhutan on his first official visit to our State. This visit will further deepen the friendship between the two countries," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X (formerly known as twitter).

On Wednesday (November 1), the Assam government decided to reserve five seats in the state's medical colleges for Bhutanese individuals in an effort to improve ties with the neighbouring country.

Assam Cabinet Minister, Jayanta Mallabaruah told media yesterday, "At least five seats in the state's MBBS and dental colleges will be reserved for Bhutanese nationals. Two seats will be set aside for each of them at Nalbari Medical College, Barpeta Medical College, and BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) college."

The Minister further said that Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, will be arriving in Assam on November 3 (Friday).

"The Bhutan King will visit our state. We have prepared a huge choice of arrangements to greet him. We anticipate that his visit will strengthen our ties to the adjacent nation with which we share a border," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Bhutan Ambassador to India, Maj Gen Vetsop Namgyel.

ALSO READ:​ Assam DElEd Counselling 2023: Round two seat allotment result cancelled, details here

ALSO READ: Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 5,563 SI, Constable and other posts