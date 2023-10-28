Assam: 181 DNLA cadres lay down arms in presence of CM Sarma, return to mainstream

Follow us on Image Source : X Dimasa Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militant outfit today laid down their arms

Haflong: In a significant triumph over the insurgency in Assam, as many as 181 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) on Saturday militant outfit laid down their arms and returned to the mainstream, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a special ceremony held at the Daulagupu stadium in Haflong, the cadres, including five women extremists, formally laid down their arms and received financial aid of Rs 4 lakh from CM Sarma. These militants turned in 43 weapons, which comprised eight AK-series rifles, one M-20 rifle, and one M-16 rifle, along with 1,161 rounds of ammunition and three grenades.

7,200 insurgents surrendered since May 2021

"With the blessings of PM Narendra Modi, Assam ended insurgency in tribal areas in April 2023 after signing of the peace deal with the DNLA in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah," Sarma said.

He further said that each of the 181 surrendered cadres would receive a fixed deposit of Rs 4 lakh as a rehabilitation package. "Since May 2021, nearly 7,200 insurgents have surrendered in Assam. The number of lives lost to extremist violence stands at zero, which is a stark contrast to the tragic toll of over 400 two decades ago," Sarma said.

"Making Assam insurgency-free is paramount in ensuring we become amongst the top 5 states of Bharat. Now that peace and stability have returned to the region, and with the support and blessings of all, we will build a Golden Assam," he added.

Who all surrendered?

The militants who surrendered included key figures such as DNLA chairman Kharmindao Dimasa, known as Etika Diphusa, commander-in-chief Naiding Dimasa, also known as Mushrang, and general secretary Prithamjit Jidongsa, alias Galao Dimasa.

The DNLA was established in April 2019 under the leadership of Naisodao Dimasa and Kharmindao Dimasa, initially comprising around 30 cadres, and its membership grew over time. The organization was headquartered in Dimapur, Nagaland, and engaged in subversive activities in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.

Their primary demand was the creation of a separate state called 'Dimaraji,' which would include Dima Hasao, portions of Karbi Anglong, and Hojai districts.

AFSPA has been withdrawn from almost all districts

Speaking at the function, Additional Chief Secretary for Home Ravi Kota said the overall law and order scenario in the context of extremist violence in the state has improved considerably. "In 1991, the number of civilians killed in extremist violence in the state was 163. It increased to 412 in 2000, an all-time high. However, now under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Assam, the figure has been reduced to zero," he added.

Kota said that the ongoing enhancements in the law and order situation have resulted in positive developments in Assam. Consequently, the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been carried out in most districts, with the exception of Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.

