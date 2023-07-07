Friday, July 07, 2023
     
  4. Assam: Over 80 fall sick after consuming Prasad at religious function in Dhemaji district

Assam: Around 80 people fell sick after consuming Prasad at a religious function in the Jonai area of the Dhemaji district.

Dibrugarh Published on: July 07, 2023
Assam: Over 80 people including women and children fell sick after consuming Prasad at a religious function in the Jonai area of Dhemaji district. According to a medical officer, at least six people are in serious condition. Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, food poisoning was suspected as some of them complained of stomach aches and vomiting. 

"Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, we suspected that it was a food poisoning case. Some of them complained of stomach aches and vomiting. 6 are in serious condition," said a Medical Officer, Dhemaji. 

