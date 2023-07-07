Assam: Over 80 fall sick after consuming Prasad at religious function in Dhemaji district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People fall sick

Assam: Over 80 people including women and children fell sick after consuming Prasad at a religious function in the Jonai area of Dhemaji district. According to a medical officer, at least six people are in serious condition. Medical teams from Dekapam PHC, Jonai and district headquarter have reached the village. Initially, food poisoning was suspected as some of them complained of stomach aches and vomiting.

