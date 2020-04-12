Image Source : AP Assam disinfects cemetery where person dying of COVID-19 was buried

The Assam government has sanitised a cemetery in Hailakandi district where the only person to die of novel coronavirus infection in the state so far was buried, an official release said. The Fire and Emergency Services along with the Public Health Engineering Department had on Saturday also disinfected the roads that lead to the burial ground located around 10 km from Hailakandi town, it said.

"The burial ground and roads leading to it were disinfected. The public need not worry at all," Deputy Commissioner Keethi Jalli said.

The ambulance in which the body was taken from Silchar Medical College and Hospital was also sanitised, the release said.

A 65-year-old former BSF personnel, who had travelled to Saudi Arabia and also attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi, died of novel coronavirus infection on April 10.

The locality in which he lived -- Borjurai on the outskirts of Hailakandi town -- has been sealed and declared a containment zone, it said.

Security has been stepped up in a one-km radius of Borjurai and no vehicle except the ones engaged in emergency services is allowed inside the containment zone, the release said.

Meanwhile, swab samples of five members of the deceased have tested negative for coronavirus on Saturday, Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy said.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 28, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

