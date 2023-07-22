Asian Games: Delhi HC refuses to interfere with exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat were granted direct entry into the Asian Games.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday refused to intervene with the exemption granted to wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia for the Asian Games trials. The duo were granted direct entry for the continental multi-sport event beginning from September this year.

"Writ petition is dismissed," said Justice Subramonium Prasad on the plea submitted by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal against the entry allowed to Phogat and Punia to participate in the upcoming tournament, PTI reported.

A detailed order of the Delhi HC is awaited.

Punia and Phogat have been exempted from the trials for the event as the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) ad-hoc panel handed them a direct entry for the continental event in China. The move has attracted widespread criticism from various coaches and several other wrestlers.

Panghal had earlier slammed the move to exempt Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials saying that it is unfair since the veteran wrestler hasn't participated in any international event for a year.

"Hum pehelwani chhod dein? (Should I quit wrestling?) All I want is a fair trial. I'm not saying that only I can defeat her, there are many women wrestlers out there who can do so," Panghal added.

Panghal and Kalkal moved the Delhi High Court on July 19 to challenge the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the Asian Games.

