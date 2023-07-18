Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat exempted from Asian Games trials; wrestlers get direct entries for event

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat

In the latest development over the Indian wrestlers going into the Asian Games 2023, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have been exempted from the trials for the event. The WFI ad-hoc panel handed wrestlers a direct entry for the continental event in China. The decision is made without the consent of national coaches.

The IOA ad-hoc panel issued a circular where it confirmed that the selection for the Men's freestyle 65Kg and Women's 53Kg categories has been made. But, trials for all six weight categories in three wrestling styles will be done. Though the panel did not name the wrestlers' names in the circular, Ashok Garg, a panel member, gave confirmation to PTI that these wrestlers have received an exemption.

Notably, the trials for the Asian Games wrestling squad will be done from July 22 onwards. Greco-roman and women's freestyle will be held on July 22 and the men's freestyle will take place on July 23. Punia falls in the 65 kg category, whereas Vinesh is a 53kg grappler. Both the wrestlers are training outside the country for the Games. While Vinesh is in Budapest in Hungary, Bajrang is training in Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan.

