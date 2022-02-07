Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Home Minister Amit Shah urges Hyderabad MP to accept Centre's security cover

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi greets the supporters during a door-to-door campaign ahead of the upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Meerut, Thursday, Feb. 03, 2022.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday urged AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to accept the government's security cover. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha, Shah informed that Owaisi had no prescheduled event in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh where two men had fired shots on his car while returning to Delhi last week.

"Two unidentified people had fired on Owaisi's convoy. He came out safe but there were 3 bullet marks on lower portion of his vehicle," the Home Minister said, adding that "the incident was witnessed by three witnesses. An FIR has been registered".

"No information about his movement was sent to District Control Room beforehand. After the incident, he reached Delhi safely," Shah said.

"Taking quick action two accused were arrested, two unauthorised pistols and an Alto car were recovered from them. Forensic team is doing a minute investigation of the car and the incident site, evidence being collected," he said.

The Home Ministry, he said that took a report from the state government immediately. On basis of earlier inputs from central security agencies, Centre had ordered to provide him security. But due to his unwillingness to avail security, Delhi and Telangana Police's efforts to provide him security didn't succeed, Shah said.

Shah said that the threat to Owaisi has been reassessed and a bulletproof vehicle and Z category security has been given to him. "But, as per verbal info by himself, he has refused to accept it. I request him to accept the security given to him by the Central government," he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident. Three-four rounds of bullets were fired at Owaisi's car, according to police.

Two persons have been arrested for firing at Owaisi's car. An FIR has been lodged on the attempt to murder charge in the case. The duo has been remanded in judicial custody. One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur. Two pistols were seized from the attackers and a Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, according to police, adding that the weapons were bought from Meerut.

Later, the Hyderabad MP was later given ‘Z’ category security but he rejected the protection. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi had said he does not want the security and asked the government to instead make him an “A category” citizen “at par” with all.

