EXCLUSIVE | 'I can pay myself but govt should let me have bulletproof car, lock weapons', says Owaisi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to India TV

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier in the day said in the Lok Sabha that he does not wish to have a 'Z' category security that was given to him instead, he wanted to be treated as a first-class citizen. Elaborating on this, the Muslim leader in an exclusive interview with India TV said he wanted the government to let him have a locked weapon and a bulletproof car.

"I can bear the cost of the bulletproof car. I also have a license for a weapon," he said, urging that the government should permit to let the AIMIM leader have so. The Hyderabad MP also said that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking for a permit.

The Muslim leader also said that the government issued 'Z' level category should be applicable to all common folk. He said that if the life of a common man is protected, then the life of a leader will also be protected.

Owaisi also claimed that the attack that happened against him on Thursday was a 'terrorist attack'. He questioned why the government is unwilling to impose UAPA on the accused. "I saw firing from a distance of 6 feet. Why is the government hesitant to impose UAPA? If there is a comment on Facebook regarding a cricket match, they impose a UAPA easily. Why is it that this case, where an MP's car was fired at in broad daylight, not being taken into account as seriously?" he questioned.

The Hyderabad MP was awarded 'Z' category security after shots were fired at his car near Delhi. It said that the Centre reviewed the security of the AIMIM leader and decided to accord 'Z' category security of the CRPF with immediate effect, according to sources.

Meanwhile, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that home minister Amit Shah on Monday will give a detailed reply in Parliament on the incident of firing on AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's car in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 'Don't want 'Z' security, make me an 'A' category citizen': Owaisi in Lok Sabha