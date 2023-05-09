Arvind Shrivastava gets two-year extension as Additional Secretary in PMO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime minister Narendra Modi

Senior bureaucrat Arvind Shrivastava was on Tuesday given a two-year extension as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Shrivastava, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre, was on August 30, 2019 appointed as the Joint Secretary in the PMO.

He was promoted as the Additional Secretary on March 25, 2021.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in Shrivastava's tenure for a period of two years from May 10, 2023, it said.

Also Read: DRDO espionage case: Pune's Special ATS court sends scientist Pradeep Kurulkar to custody till May 15

Latest India News