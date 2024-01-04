Amid Enforcement Directorate summons, Arvind Kejriwal to go on 3-day Gujarat tour

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the Enforcement Directorate's summons, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is planning a 3-day tour of Gujarat from January 6,7,8. Kejriwal on January 3 did not appear before the ED for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise case. The Delhi Chief Minister termed the ED's summons as "illegal." Meanwhile, the AAP sources said the party's chief is ready to cooperate with ED, but the notice is "illegal" as it has been sent with the intention to arrest him to prevent him from election campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

With an eye on Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal is expected to visit Gujarat and hold workers conference and public meeting. He is also expected to meet jailed AAP MLA Chaitra Basava and his family.

The ED is currently reviewing the five-page response sent by Kejriwal to the investigating officer of the case on Wednesday. There is a possibility that the ED may dismiss Kejriwal's assertions claiming the summons to be illegal and issue its fourth summons to the CM as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources added.

ALSO READ: ED may issue 4th summon to Arvind Kejriwal, examining Delhi CM's reply

Delhi Police rejects AAP claim

AAP has asserted that the Delhi Police sealed off Kejriwal's residence, blocking all access roads and preventing CM House staff from entering and is planning to arrest him. The Delhi Police, on the other hand, clarified that the heightened security around the Chief Minister's house was aimed at "managing" the media personnel who had gathered there since Wednesday, following claims by party leaders that Kejriwal might be raided and arrested.

A senior Delhi Police official mentioned that the increased security was primarily to handle the presence of media personnel after the AAP's speculation about a potential raid at the CM's residence. Another police officer asserted that no one from the Chief Minister's staff had been restricted, referring to the augmented police presence as a "general deployment."