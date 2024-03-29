I.N.D.I.A bloc to protest outside BJP headquarters against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and CPI General Secretary D Raja during a protest of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc will stage a protest outside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital today (March 29) against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the electoral bond issue, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said on Thursday (March 28).

The I.N.D.I.A bloc had announced on Sunday (March 24) that it will hold a joint rally at the Ramlila Maidan in protest against CM Kejriwal's arrest on March 31.

"We are organising a grand rally at the Ramlila Maidan on March 31 (Sunday) to protest against the current state of affairs in the nation. The prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc will be actively involved in this event," Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor, had said.

Rai, accompanied by fellow Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with Delhi Congress President Arvinder Singh Lovely and other senior leaders, said, "Democracy and the nation are facing imminent threats. All parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will join forces in this grand rally to safeguard the interests of the nation and uphold democracy."

A court in the national capital on Thursday (March 28) extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 (Monday), saying the agency provided sufficient reasons, such as the need for him to be confronted with material collected and statements recorded, to permit his further custodial interrogation.

In its fresh remand plea before the Rouse Avenue court, the federal probe agency said Kejriwal's statements were recorded over five days but he was evasive in his response. The agency submitted before special judge Kaveri Baweja that the statements of three other persons relevant to the case have been recorded during the period.

"Having considered the submission made before this court and considering the grounds as cited by the investigative agency, there appears to be sufficient reasons to permit further custodial interrogation, particularly keeping in view the submissions that he (Kejriwal) is required to be confronted with the material collected and statements recorded so far in the course of the investigation," special judge Kaveri Baweja said.

The court noted the ED's submissions that the chief minister also needed to be confronted with the data extracted from digital devices along with some other details.

"On perusal of the statements recorded in the course of the investigation and in view of the fact that extension of custodial interrogation of the accused has been sought for further sustained and detailed interrogation, the ED custody of the accused (Kejriwal) is hereby extended till April 1," the court said.

