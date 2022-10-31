Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY)

Follow us on Image Source : AP The minister said that the museum would be a part of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP), sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Fisheries.

Arunachal Pradesh: In his statement, the Fisheries Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Tage Taki on Sunday said that a fish museum, the first of its kind in the Northeast, would soon be built in Arunachal Pradesh. The minister said that the museum would be a part of the Integrated Aqua Park (IAP), sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Fisheries. He also added that the existing Tarin Fish Farm (TFF) would be upgraded as the IAP where the museum would come up. An amount of Rs 43.59 crore was sanctioned for the project in the current financial year as the first installment. Taki said that the IAP will have all fish species of the state and will also serve as a training centre for fisherfolks.

"Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced one IAP for each state and Union territory under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampad Yojana (PMMSY) for bringing blue revolution... I had gone to Hyderabad-based National Fisheries Development Board twice to seek the guidance of experts on the project which was originally proposed for Rs 100 crore," the minister said.

Talking about this development, the CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu tweeted two days ago, "It was a dream of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to establish an Aqua Park in every state. Happy to share that under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, first Aqua Park of India is sanctioned to Arunachal. The Park will be set up at Tarin (Ziro) in Lower Subansiri district."

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Army's forward posts along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh to have helipads

Latest India News