Arunachal awarded GI tag for Tawang's Yak churpi, Khamti rice, Tangsa textile: Know about their speciality

Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded the Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Khamti rice, Yak churpi from Tawang and Tangsa textile by the GI Registry in Chennai. Khamti rice is a variety of sticky rice produced in Namsai district of the state and known for its taste.

Meanwhile, Churpi is a cheese product widely consumed in the Himalayan region of India, Nepal and Bhutan. It is largely produced in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. Textile products of the Tangsa tribe of Changlang district are famous for their exotic designs and colours.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) is actively supporting the registration of indigenous products from the area for Geographical Indication as part of the state government's "Vocal for Local" campaign, officials said.

Meanwhile, NABARD has extended financial support for GI registration of 18 indigenous products from the state in various sectors ranging from textiles to food and agricultural produce.

What is Geographical Indication?

It should be noted here that a Geographical Indication is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. In order to function as a GI, a sign must identify a product as originating in a given place. In addition, the qualities, characteristics or reputation of the product should be essentially due to the place of origin.

