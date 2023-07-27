Andhra Pradesh: Police open fire to disperse TDP, YSRCP workers as clash breaks out between rival groups

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh: Clash breaks out between TDP, YSRCP workers

Police firing: The police fired a round in the air to disperse the rival political workers from YSRCP and TDP at an Opposition rally after a clash broke out between them in Vinukonda town of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district on Thursday (July 27), an official said.

The police official informed that the situation is now under control and Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to maintain law and order.

“Everything is under control and there is no issue now,” Narsaraopeta sub-divisional police officer K V Mahesh said.

He said that the problem began when around 50 TDP supporters turned on the ruling party local legislator on noticing his car behind their rally.

“As the TDP supporters were shouting at Vinukonda MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu of YSRCP for the recent police case registered against district TDP leader G V Anjaneyulu, some ruling party supporters milled around,” the police official said.

Stone pelting

The rival groups shouted at each other and pelted stones, triggering a tense situation for nearly an hour, which led a local police inspector to open fire, he said.

Following the firing, the charged situation came under control.

About five persons sustained injuries due to stone pelting, Mahesh said.

He added that the TDP supporters had not taken any permission for the rally in which the ruckus broke out.

(With agencies input)

