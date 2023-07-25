Andhra Pradesh: Heavy to very heavy rain alert issued for next five days | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) AP: Heavy to very heavy rain alert issued

Andhra Pradesh: Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for parts of the states for the next five days. The weather department predicted that rainfall is likely to increase over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh. The rainfall activity will increase under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. Moreover, the low-pressure area is expected to concentrate into a depression.

Rain alert for next five days

"The low-pressure area formed off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts is likely to concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours, resulting in widespread rainfall in several parts of the state for the next five days," said an official of the Met department.

As per the latest updates, the weather system is likely to move in a north-westerly direction across north AP and south Odisha coasts.

Isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. With this, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at some isolated places over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were forecast for coastal areas in the north and south with wind speed up to 30 to 40 km per hour. For Friday and Saturday, it predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in parts of NCAP and Yanam and strong winds reaching up to 30 to 40 km per hour in some parts of the southern state. Vijayawada city and nearby places have been witnessing rains since Monday.

