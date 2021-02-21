Maharashtra govt imposes one-week total lockdown in Amravati as COVID cases surge

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Amid an upward COVID-19 trajectory in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to impose a total lockdown in the Amravati district for one week. Earlier, the district administration had announced a weekend lockdown in Amravati, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. However, now it stands extended.

Announcing the decision, Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will remain in force in the entire Amravati district, excluding Achalpur city. Meanwhile, essential services will be permitted during this period.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row. Out of 6,281 new cases, over 1,700 or about 27 percent were recorded in Mumbai and Amravati municipal corporation areas. While the caseload increased to 20,93,913 on Saturday, the death toll increased to 51,753 with 40 new fatalities. State capital Mumbai recorded the highest 897 new infections, followed by Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra with 806 new cases.

