Amit Shah to visit Odisha today amid BJD's support to Delhi Services Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Shah in Odisha: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha starting Friday (August 4) during which he will attend official meetings.

Shah will touch down upon Biju Patnaik International Airport in Odisha at 10.40 pm on Friday and launch a national highway project on Saturday, the officials said.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to attend meetings on left-wing extremism and disaster management.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to attend the meeting, however, there is no official confirmation regarding a possible meeting between both leaders, they said.

Meeting at airport before departure

The officials added that Shah will attend a meeting at the airport lounge before departing for Delhi on Saturday evening. They did not specify who will be the participant in the meeting.

Amit Shah’s visit to Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha comes at a time when the latter’s party BJD announced its support to the Centre’s Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha. The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha yesterday and is likely to be tabled in Rajya Sabha for discussion today.

Notably, the BJD is not a part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance of the Opposition consisting 26 parties, and has voiced its support for the Centre in the past on different legislations.

Patnaik-led BJD has also made it clear that it will oppose the No-confidence motion introduced by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi government.

Shah’s visit to Odisha on June 17 was cancelled in view of the Biparjoy cyclone in Gujarat.

He will go to the BJP state party office here during his two-day visit and hold a closed-door meeting with the party functionaries till 5 PM on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Amit Shah tears into Opposition alliance: 'It will be broken after passage of Delhi Services Bill'

ALSO READ | Amit Shah attacks I.N.D.I.A. bloc on services bill: 'Think about Delhi, not alliance'

Latest India News