Amit Shah tears into Opposition alliance: 'It will be broken after passage of Delhi Services Bill'

Delhi Services Bill: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in Lok Sabha through voice vote amid walk-out by the entire Opposition. The bill was passed after a speech made by Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. During the speech, Amit Shah lashed out at the Opposition saying it has been exposed over their support to Arvind Kejriwal on the services bill.

The Home Minister said that Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. alliance will be broken after the Delhi Services Bill is passed in Rajya Sabha.

Hitting out at the Opposition during the discussion over the Delhi services bill, Amit Shah said, "Central government has power to make laws on Union territories, hence it enjoys rights to make rules also."

"Services have always been with the Central government. SC gave an interpretation... From 1993 to 2015 no Chief Minister fought. There were no fights because whichever government was formed their aim was to serve the people. There is no need to fight, if there is a need to serve. But if they want power they will fight..." he said.

Taking a pot shot at the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc, Amit Shah said, "Even after the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, PM Modi will become the Prime Minister again with full majority... All bills are important and you should have been present in House... After this (Delhi Services bill) bill is passed the alliance will be broken..."

Further lashing out at the Oppostion, Amit Shah said, "the opposition's priority is to save their alliance. The opposition is not worried about Manipur... Everyone is talking about the rights of a state. But which state? Delhi is not a state but a Union Territory... The Parliament has the right to make laws for Delhi..."

Hitting back at the Centre, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "Rather than mentioning about statements of Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and BR Ambedkar, he (Amit Shah) should see statements of his own party leaders made during 1980s-90s. Lal Krishna Advani had brought Delhi Statehood Bill in 2003 aiming to give Delhi the status of a full-fledged state."

