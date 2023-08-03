Amit Shah on Delhi Bill in Lok Sabha: 'Parliament has all right to make law for national capital'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage. The Union government had tabled the contentious bill in Lok Sabha to replace the Delhi services ordinance. The Opposition termed it a "murder of democracy", evoking a sharp retort of "politically motivated" jibe from Amit Shah.

In a scathing attack on Congress, Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah said that it should think about Delhi first and then about the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A.

"This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi," Amit Shah said. "In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," he added.

The Bill will be passed only after Rajya Sabha members cast their votes. In the last two days fence sitters BJD and TDP had also announced their support to Narendra Modi-led BJP government over the Bill.

