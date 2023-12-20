Death penalty for mob lynching under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV (X) Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during winter session of Parliament

Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: While speaking during the winter session of Parliament today (December 20), the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said that the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), focuses on justice rather than punishment.

Shah added that the three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols.

Home Minister on criminal law bills:

While replying to a debate on criminal law bills in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah said that those who harm the country will not be spared.

"I have not only read every line of proposed criminal laws but have gone through every comma, full stop and held 158 meetings," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Amit Shah said, "In CrPC there were 484 sections, now there will be 531 sections in it. Changes have been made in 177 sections and 9 new sections have been added. 39 new sub-sections have been added. 44 new provisions have been added".

"In the law that is going to be repealed, the punishments for looting the government treasury, uprooting railway tracks, and insulting the British crown were previously kept. Now, priority has been given to crime against women and children, its impact on human body, and security of the country. Then there are military, election and currency laws," said Home Minister.

Modi government delivers on every promise it makes, Amit Shah says in Lok Sabha, referring to women quota bill passed by Parliament.

If someone opposes government, he shouldn't be punished as it's his freedom of speech: Amit Shah replying to debate on criminal law bills in Lok Sabha.

If anyone works against the country, he or she must not be spared and must be given the strictest punishment.

Act of terrorism is worst human rights violation, anyone involved in terror must be given harsh punishment.

Lok Sabha had on Tuesday (December 19) taken up a discussion on three bills to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872. Amit Shah introduced the three amended criminal law bills in Lok Sabha last week that will replace the IPC, CrPc and Indian Evidence Act.

The Home Minister withdrew the three bills, which were introduced in the Lok Sabha in the monsoon session of Parliament. He said that the bills had been withdrawn and three new bills introduced, as a few changes were to be made. He said the bills had been examined by the Standing Committee and instead of coming up with official amendments, it was decided to bring the bills again.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 aim to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively. The earlier bills were introduced in the lower House of Parliament on August 11 and were referred to the Standing Committee.Replying to the debate, Amit Shah said that bills had gone through wide consultations.

What Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha amid Jai Shri Ram chant:

We said Ram Temple will be built and as promised statue of Lord Ram will be consecrated on January 22, 2024.

