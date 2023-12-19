Congress forms 5-member National Alliance Committee ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National Alliance Committee has been formed by Congress.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Congress constituted a 5-member National Alliance Committee on Tuesday. Mukul Wasnik to be the Convener of the Committee that will have senior leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash as the members.

"In the run-up to the general election 2024, the Congress president has constituted a National Alliance Committee with immediate effect," the party said in a statement. According to sources, the panel will look into all aspects of forming alliances with other parties.

This is breaking news...More details are awaited.

Latest India News