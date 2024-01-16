Flight delays: Jyotiraditya Scindia announces six-point action plan to combat disruptions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Flights are getting delayed due to heavy fog.

Union Civil Aviation Minister issued additional rules amid delay in flights due to extreme fog. These rules were issued just a day after aviation watchdog, DGCA issued fresh SOPs amid dealay in flights across the country especially in Northern India.

The fresh rules include, war rooms being set up in all six metro airports to tackle the issue any issues with regard to passenger inconvenience with immediate effect, along with monitoring the implementation of the DGCA directives, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).

He also asked aiports to ensure the availability of sufficient CISF manpower round-the-clock along with the reporting of incidence thrice a day from all six metro airports.

DGCA issues fresh SOPs to airlines

Just a day earlier, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) directing airlines on potential flight cancellations due to excessive delays caused by adverse weather conditions. The move is part of the DGCA's efforts to ensure passenger safety and streamline operations during challenging weather situations.

The guidelines are encapsulated in the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV, titled "Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights." The DGCA has made it mandatory for airlines to prominently feature the reference to this CAR on flight tickets. This measure aims to enhance transparency and ensure that passengers are aware of their entitlements in case of denied boarding, flight cancellations, or delays. The aviation regulator has explicitly emphasized that all airlines must strictly adhere to the provisions outlined in the CAR.

