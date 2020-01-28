Dehradun-bound Air India flight stalled after passengers spot rat onboard

Image Source : PTI Rat stalls Air India flight in Varanasi, then vanishes

A Dehradun-bound Air India flight was stalled on the runway in Varanasi after a rat was spotted onboard the flight. The incident was reported on Sunday, where considerable commotion on the Air India flight at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport in Varanasi was witnessed. All passengers were deboarded and a search for the rat began. The rodent remained elusive and the flight was cancelled after which the passengers created ruckus.

The flight AI 691 from Varanasi to Dehradun was again searched but the rat was nowhere to be found. The passengers were taken to a hotel and were later adjusted in other flights to their destination.

A senior AI official said the flight could not take off with the rat since it could have nibbled away at some wire, causing technical snag during the flight.

Engineers were later called in from Delhi and renewed efforts were made to find the rat.

When the rat remained untraceable, the pesticide was sprayed inside the aircraft to ensure that the missing rat did not survive. The aircraft remained shut for almost 12 hours.

The rat, alive or dead, has still not been found. The aircraft has resumed operation and has flown to Dehradun.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Special Air India flight ready to bring back Indians stranded in Wuhan

Also Read | Air India disinvestment 'wholly anti-national': Subramanian Swamy