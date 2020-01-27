Air India disinvestment 'wholly anti-national': Subramanian Swamy

Air India

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has hit out at the Centre over its decision to go for 100 per cent Air India disinvestment terming the move a wholly anti-national step. The BJP leader added that he will be forced to go to the court, mentioning it cannot be sold.

Swamy also posted information shared by an IT professional about Air India who asked why the Modi government wanted to sell the family silver (Air India) when it is on a recovery mode. Tejas Navangul (@NAVANGULTEJAS) who is also followed by Swamy on Twitter and is part of his team as per his (Navangul) Twitter bio, said, "Air India on Recovery mode: Maharaja’s April-December EBITDA Turns Positive; Loss Narrows," further asking Swamy, "Sir why does govt still want to sell this Family Silver instead of strengthening it?"

The government on Monday decided on 100 per cent Air India disinvestment. In a revised push, Centre has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest. The central has issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier.

As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per the bid document issued on Monday.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder. The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI). EY is the transaction adviser for Air India disinvestment process.

