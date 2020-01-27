Image Source : PTI Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal to be next Delhi Police Chief

Maharashtra DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal is set to succeed Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik after the latter retires on January 31. The development comes after the home ministry had proposed Subodh Kumar's name in a communication to the Election Commission on January 4. According to sources, the home ministry drew attention to Patnaik’s impending retirement by January-end and sought the concurrence of the poll body to the appointment of Jaiswal, a 1985 batch IPS officer.

However, the letter added that in the event of a lack of consensus on Jaiswal’s name, the ministry would send a panel of names for appointment as CP.

Various media reports had earlier said a panel of names may not be required for the Delhi CP’s appointment as the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court (as part of the Parkash Singh judgment) only concern the appointment of the DGP of a state.

They require the DGP to be selected by the state government from among three most senior police officers empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC based on length of service, good record and range of experience for heading a police force.

Jaiswal was appointed as Maharashtra DGP in February last year when BJP was in office in the state.

He has earlier served as Mumbai Police commissioner.

