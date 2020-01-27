Government decides on 100% Air India disinvestment, March 17 set as deadline for submission of EOI

Air India Disinvestment: Government to sell 100% stake national carried; issues memorandum

The Government has finally decided on 100 per cent Air India disinvestment. In a revised push, Centre has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest. The central government on Monday issued the preliminary information memorandum for 100 per cent stake sale in national carrier. As part of the strategic disinvestment, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low cost airline Air India Express and 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per the bid document issued on Monday.

Management control of the airline would also be transferred to the successful bidder.

The government has set March 17 as the deadline for submitting the Expression of Interest (EoI).

EY is the transaction adviser for Air India disinvestment process.

(more to follow...)