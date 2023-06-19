Members of Rashtra Pratham barge into Mumbai theatre, stop Adipurush screening | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Trouble mounts for Adipurush

Adipurush row: Members of an organization named Rashtra Pratham created a ruckus inside a theatre and stopped the screening of the Bollywood movie 'Adipurush' based Hindu epic 'Ramayana' in Mumbai on Sunday night. They entered the theatre housed in Capital Mall of Nalasopara, Mumbai at 8 pm and started sloganeering and compelled management to stop the screening of the movie.

Workers of the same organisation again reached the mall and started sloganeering against the movie on Monday morning. Security personnel deployed at the theatre tried to convince them but to no avail.

Kathmandu bans Adipurush

Meanwhile, the screening of all Hindi movies were banned in Nepal's capital Kathmandu from Monday over the "objectionable" words and depiction of Sita in the mythological epic film Adipurush, a top city official announced on Sunday.

Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah defended the ban on all Hindi films in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area, saying the screening of the movie Adipurush without having one of its dialogues removed will cause "irreparable damage".

"Screening of all the Hindi films will be barred within Kathmandu Metropolitan City from Monday, June 19, as the objectionable words in the dialogue of the film ‘Adipurush’ has not yet been removed,” Shah said in his Facebook post.

"We have already issued notice three days ago to remove the objectionable portion of the dialogue that 'Sita is India’s daughter' from the movie within three days," he said.

Why row on the movie

Adipurush, which was released across India on Friday stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

The dialogue on Sita is not the only problem Adipurush is facing with audiences.

In India, the movie has been criticised for its poor VFX, offensive dialogues, and below-average performances from the actors.

Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla said on Sunday the makers of the mythological epic film have decided to "revise some of the dialogues", after the film was criticised heavily for its pedestrian language.

How much the movie earned so far

"Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 CR on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

The film has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil languages.

(With PTI inputs)

