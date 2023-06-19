Adipurush: Prabhas' ground-breaking portrayal of Raghav gets praised by director Om Raut

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Adipurush: Prabhas' portrayal of Raghav gets praised

Om Raut's highly anticipated film, Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, made its global release on June 16. The movie garnered significant excitement and had an impressive opening at the box office. Although the magnum opus received mixed reviews, Prabhas, who portrays the character of Lord Ram, received acclaim for his performance. In a recent interview, director Om Raut discussed the process of casting Prabhas and how he perfectly suited the role.

In a conversation with India Today, Om Raut was quizzed about whether Prabhas was his first choice for the role of Raghav. He responded, "He was my only choice, he has been my only choice. If you watch Adipurush, it's made for the new generation. It's made for our youth."

He added, "It's very difficult to get the entire Ramayan on the big screen but all you can do is present it will all your faith and understanding. If you see I have chosen only one particular segment within the Ramayan, which is the Parakarmi Ram, the Paramvir, the Rajaram, and the Yudhkand. Within the Yudhkand, we see Prabhu Ram's several qualities but the Paramvir quality is something that comes across, that is something that appealed to me individually and I have only tried to recreate that."

He further went on to say, "And so, Prabhas fit perfectly for this role because his heart is very clean and also your eyes are a reflection of your heart and you can see the sincerity, honesty, and genuineness in Prabhas's eyes. He is a big star but so humble. So when I thought of doing this, I could only think of him."

About Adipurush:

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush was released after a bunch of controversies and changes in the movie. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit theatres on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtues of Lord Ram, which entail Dharma, courage, and sacrifice, as rightly reflected in the elegant poster. The multilingual film is produced by T-Series.

