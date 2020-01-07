Accenture MD Ramachandran clarifies not attending any event as claimed by Resurgent Bharat poster

Tuesday, January 07, 2020
     
Technology firms Accenture and Zoho found themselves at the centre of a Twitter controversy on Monday, after a user pointed out that top executives of these firms were reportedly attending a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event for IT professionals in Chennai. However, Rama S Ramachandran on Tuesday clarified not attending any such event.

January 07, 2020
Accenture Solutions Managing Director and Head of Chennai Operations, Rama S Ramachandran on Tuesday clarified not attending any RSS event as claimed by Resurgent Bharat poster. Earlier, the event 'Resurgent Bharath' was expected to be attended by Zoho Corporation founder Sridhar Vembu as the chief guest and Ramachandran as the guest of honour. Resurgent Bharat.

Taking on to Twitter, Ramachandran said, "I am not sure how this misunderstanding happened, but I have no affiliation with this group and never agreed to speak at or attend this event."

After the invite of the event 'Resurgent Bharath' went viral on social media, Twitters users vented their anger on Ramachandran and Vembu. 

"Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of India's @zoho flaunts his association with the Nazi-inspired fascist RSS, whose aim is to make minorities second class citizens and is currently going a rampage at Universities and against critics of the regime #BoycottZoho", a twitter user said.

Another said "Just wanted to know from folks at @AccentureIndia @Accenture @zoho @zohosocial as to what is their corporate policy on attending functions organised by religious bodies?".

