Aam Aadmi Party protests across Delhi against BJP for delaying MCD mayor polls

MCD mayor polls 2023: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged 'padayatras' in all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi on Saturday to protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly delaying the election of the mayor. The party accused the BJP of using hooliganism and conspiring to stop the election from occurring twice now. This is not only an insult to the mandate of the two crore people of Delhi, but it also wastes their time.

Through these padayatras and protests, the AAP conveyed to the people of Delhi, how the BJP is hindering the democratic process by obstructing the smooth functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House and preventing the mayor's election from taking place.

The AAP asserted that the BJP does not want an AAP mayor in Delhi because they do not want work to be done and for Delhi to be free of garbage.

AAP MLA and MCD In-charge Durgesh Pathak stated, "The BJP seeks to maintain control over all aspects of Delhi. Troubled by the BJP's mismanagement of the MCD for 15 years, the people of Delhi have now given a majority to the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections. However, the BJP remains unable to accept this outcome and is determined to keep the MCD under their control at any cost."

"This is the reason why, despite the results of the MCD elections having been announced over a month ago, the BJP continues to obstruct the formation of an AAP government and the appointment of an AAP mayor. The MCD House has been called twice for the mayor's election, but the BJP continues to obstruct the process by creating chaos and resorting to hooliganism" he added.

He also said, "we consider this act to be both shameful and disrespectful to the people's verdict. The Aam Aadmi Party will not tolerate this behaviour from the BJP in Delhi. Our message to the BJP is clear: do not deprive Delhi of its rightful mayor. We implored the BJP to allow the mayor's election to take place and respect the will of the people."

In an assembly constituency, Senior AAP Leader Adil Ahmed Khan said, "For the past 15 years, the BJP has been in control of the MCD. The people of Delhi, fed up with the arrogance of the BJP, gave a resounding majority to the Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections of 2022. The BJP does not want a mayor in Delhi because they do not want the city to be free of garbage, or for development and construction of roads and drains, which fall under the purview of the MCD, to take place."

