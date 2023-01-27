AAP govt making concerted efforts to carve out healthy Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Punjab took the citizen-centric decision to open these neighbourhood health centres with inspiration from 'the visionary leadership and guidance' of Kejriwal, he added. Other states are now replicating this model to bring much needed reforms in the education and the health sectors, Mann said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said his government is making concerted efforts to carve out a healthy and vibrant Punjab by ensuring comprehensive development in every sector. AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Mann launched 400 'Aam Aadmi' clinics in the state at an event here during the day, taking the number of these neighbourhood health centres in Punjab to 500.

In his address to the gathering after launching the clinics, the Punjab Chief Minister said the state government has already set the wheels in motion and massive work is being done in the fields of health, education and employment, which will bear fruits soon. The Aam Aadmi clinics already in operation in the state are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people, he said.

Nearly 10.26 lakh people have got free treatment at these health centres since August last year, Mann said, adding that 1.24 lakh patients underwent free clinical tests. These clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab, he said. Setting up of these clinics is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free state, Mann added.

Punjab took the citizen-centric decision to open these neighbourhood health centres with inspiration from 'the visionary leadership and guidance' of Kejriwal, he added. Other states are now replicating this model to bring much needed reforms in the education and the health sectors, Mann said.

Online data of every patient visiting these clinics across the state will be maintained and this will help in formulation of strategies to combat deadly diseases, he said, adding that it will ensure research-based diagnosis and treatment in an efficient and foolproof manner.

The state government is spending every single penny of taxpayers' money towards their well-being. These are not freebies but developmental expenditure aimed at ensuring the welfare of the people and the progress of the state, Mann said. The Chief Minister said successive governments in Punjab have plundered the state's wealth and his government is duty-bound to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind bars.

No stone will be left unturned to punish the culprits who have looted the state exchequer, he said.

