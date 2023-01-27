Follow us on Image Source : BHAGWANT MANN (TWITTER). Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate 400 'Mohalla Clinics' in Punjab's Amritsar.

Mohalla Clinics in Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated 400 Mohalla Clinics in Amritsar's Putlighar on Friday (January 27). The newly inaugurated 400 mohalla clinics across Amritsar take the number to 500 in the state.

Delhi CM Kejriwal, who was present as a chief guest at the inauguration, expressed his joy at the event and said that the clinics which took five years to build in Delhi are built in ten months in Punjab. More clinics will be built in many districts and villages, he added.

"I am very happy and thankful for the citizens for believing in us. My little brother, Mann, has fulfilled another guarantee," he said.

Taking a dig at the central government, Kejriwal said, "Being a full state, Punjab suffers no interference from the central government unlike Delhi. In the coming few years, more such clinics will be made in every village."

Calling the year 2022 the turning point of the state, Kejriwal noted that the foundation of the state has been built due to the AAP government and guaranteed to fulfil every promise in the next five years.

He also attacked the earlier Congress government and said that the state was dominated by some families.

"Bhagwant Mann knows the problems of common man and common farmers. Earlier, the politics of Punjab was dominated by some families and the public had no option."Earlier, Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on August 15, 2022 on the occasion of Independence Day.

More than 10 lakh people have received free treatment in these 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics till now. Whereas more than three lakh people benefited from free tests, the government said in an official statement.

Punjab CM Mann, while speaking at the event, said that his party talks about education and employment by rising above the politics game.He said, "We were not looted by the British as much as our own people looted us. Our party is taking into account the people who looted even a single penny. They (the previous government) did not build schools, universities or hospitals but are still in debt. We aim to take back money from the same robbers."

"So far, 1.25 lakh people have been treated in the 100 clinics so far. All the clinics will be digitalised," said the Punjab chief minister. He also announced "Sarkar Aapke Dwar" (Government at your doorsteps) initiative wherein government officials will visit door-to-door to listen to the problems of the people.

(With agencies inputs)

