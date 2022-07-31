Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
  4. AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla, efforts on to trace assailants

AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla, efforts on to trace assailants

AAP municipal councillor shot dead: As per reports, AAP councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot from a close range when he was in a gym. Efforts are on to trace the assailants.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Maler Kotla Updated on: July 31, 2022 13:41 IST
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla, efforts on to trace assailants

Highlights

  • Mohammad Akbar, an Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead.
  • As per reports, he was shot from a close range when he was in a gym.
  • Efforts are on to trace the assailants, the Punjab Police informed.

AAP municipal councillor shot dead: Mohammad Akbar, an Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said, reported news agency PTI. As per reports, he was shot from a close range when he was in a gym.

"A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar)," said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu. A bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, police said, adding that the assailants fled after committing the crime.

Efforts are on to trace the assailants, said Sidhu, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

