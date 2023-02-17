Aap Ki Baat Rajat Sharma Ke Saath: Want to meet Rajat Sharma? Here's your golden chance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

#AapkiBaatRajatSharmaKeSaath: India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma will be celebrating his 66th birthday on February 18 (Saturday) and on this special occasion, you can get a chance to meet him. We have seen Rajat Sharma putting tough questions to famous personalities in his hugely popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' and now is the opportunity for you all to ask him some questions.

Rajat Sharma, who was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2015, also hosts'Aaj Ki Baat', the prime time show which has redefined India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporary news shows.

Here's how you can meet Rajat Sharma

As part of a special campaign #AapkiBaatRajatSharmaKeSaath on the occasion of Rajat Sharma's birthday, viewers can send their name along with questions on WhatsApp number - 9350593105. Winners will be be selected through random selection/lucky draw.

The first three lucky winners will get a chance to meet Rajat Sharma online. Not only this, the other 10 people selected will be invited to attend 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode shooting at India TV's studio in Noida.

Grab your phone and send us your entry now!

