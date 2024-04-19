Friday, April 19, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 19, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 19, 2024 20:58 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at “Congress prince” for mocking his Dwarka underwater prayer, says, “He has insulted Lord Krishna”

  • Heavy polling in Bengal, Tripura and North-East, moderate polling in MP, Rajasthan, Bihar 

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks daily insulin and video conferencing with doctor, Delhi court reserves order till Monday

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

