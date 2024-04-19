Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

PM Narendra Modi takes a dig at “Congress prince” for mocking his Dwarka underwater prayer, says, “He has insulted Lord Krishna”

Heavy polling in Bengal, Tripura and North-East, moderate polling in MP, Rajasthan, Bihar

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks daily insulin and video conferencing with doctor, Delhi court reserves order till Monday

