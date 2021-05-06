Aaj Ki Baat: Fire extinguishers coloured, nozzles changed, sold as oxygen cylinders to patients in Shahdara

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: Fire extinguishers coloured, nozzles changed, sold as oxygen cylinders to patients in Shahdara, Delhi.

Exclusive: 419 Chinese oxygen concentrators seized from a Delhi restaurant, orders were being booked by profiteers online.

Exclusive: 200 oxygen cylinders brought from Mumbai, sold out within 2 hours at Rs 34,000 each in Gurugram.

