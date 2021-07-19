Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Was Pegasus spyware really used to hack or spy on ministers, judge, journalists?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- Was Pegasus spyware really used to hack or spy on ministers, judge, journalists?
- Will Opposition allow Parliament to function normally?
- CM and Sidhu camps continue to flex muscles, no sign of thaw in Punjab Congress
