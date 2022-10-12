Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Communal tension after idol immersion procession in Sultanpur, UP, was attacked by rioters

Exclusive: Land near historic Mani temple in Morbi, Gujarat illegally occupied by setting up a dargah

Exclusive: Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi opposed voting rights for outsiders in Jammu region

