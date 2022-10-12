Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Communal tension after idol immersion procession in Sultanpur, UP, was attacked by rioters
- Exclusive: Land near historic Mani temple in Morbi, Gujarat illegally occupied by setting up a dargah
- Exclusive: Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Nabi opposed voting rights for outsiders in Jammu region
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.