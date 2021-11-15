Monday, November 15, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Did Raza Academy, Sunni Jamiat-e-Ulema, NCP, AIMIM incite clashes in parts of Maharashtra

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2021 21:14 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why SC directed Centre, Delhi, 3 states to hold emergency meeting tomorrow for tackling air pollution in capital
  • Exclusive: Did Raza Academy, Sunni Jamiat-e-Ulema, NCP, AIMIM incite clashes in Malegaon, Nanded, Amravati of Maharashtra?
  • Exclusive: UP CM Yogi installs historic Annapurna idol in Kashi Vishwanath temple stolen 108 years ago

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India's super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

