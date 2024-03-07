Thursday, March 07, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 7, 2024

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: March 07, 2024 23:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ‘Main Dil Jeetney Aaya Hoon’, PM Modi tells Srinagar rally
  • BJP may join hands with Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, with Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan’s party in Andhra
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 5 promises for youths include 30 lakh govt jobs, Rs 1 lakh annual stipend for apprentices

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

