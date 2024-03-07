Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 7, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

‘Main Dil Jeetney Aaya Hoon’, PM Modi tells Srinagar rally

BJP may join hands with Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, with Telugu Desam Party and Pawan Kalyan’s party in Andhra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 5 promises for youths include 30 lakh govt jobs, Rs 1 lakh annual stipend for apprentices

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.