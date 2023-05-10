Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Imran sent to 8 days’ custody, mobs on rampage, Army deployed in Punjab, KP, Balochistan

Exit polls out, Congress leading, may fall short of majority in Karnataka

Modi launches poll campaign in Rajasthan, dissidents active in Congress

