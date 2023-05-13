Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 13, 2023.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode :

How BJP lost Karnataka elections? What factors worked for Congress victory?

Who will become the next CM of Karnataka? DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah?

How Yogi Adityanath made a clean sweep for BJP in urban local body polls

