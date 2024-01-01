Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Fraudsters conning people for Ayodhya Ram Temple donation, UP police begins probe, VHP appeals to people not to entertain such fraudsters

RJD MLA puts up poster in Patna which says, ‘going to temple is the path to mental slavery’, BJP objects

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Muslim youths to “protect mosques before they are snatched away”

