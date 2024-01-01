Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Fraudsters conning people for Ayodhya Ram Temple donation, UP police begins probe, VHP appeals to people not to entertain such fraudsters
- RJD MLA puts up poster in Patna which says, ‘going to temple is the path to mental slavery’, BJP objects
- AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Muslim youths to “protect mosques before they are snatched away”
